JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Today At Seven IITs, Here's All You Need To Know

JEE Advanced AAT 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is conducting the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 exam on Monday, October 18, 2021. The JEE AAT which is Architecture Aptitude Test 2021 is being held in offline mode at various centres. The duration of exam is three hours. All those candidates who registered themselves for the AAT 2021 exam were already informed to carry their JEE Advanced 2021 admit card. Along with admit card they also had to carry valid ID proof and their personal drawing and coloring aids.
As mentioned above, the mode of exam is offline. The duration of the exam is three hours and it is being conducted in morning shift between 9 am to 12 noon. The question paper will be in English language. The entrance exam is being conducted in seven colleges
The JEE AAT is conducted for admission into BArch courses at three IITs only - IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. The candidates should have passed JEE Mains as well as JEE Advanced to appear for AAT. This year the JEE Advanced 2021 result was declared on October 15, 2021. The JEE AAT result will be declared in online mode on October 22, 2021. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT.
IIT Kharagpur brochure reads, “There is no separate ranking in the AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any category. Allotment of seat will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B Arch The programme will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT."