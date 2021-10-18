JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Today At Seven IITs, Here's All You Need To Know

JEE Advanced AAT 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is conducting the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 exam on Monday, October 18, 2021. The JEE AAT which is Architecture Aptitude Test 2021 is being held in offline mode at various centres. The duration of exam is three hours. All those candidates who registered themselves for the AAT 2021 exam were already informed to carry their JEE Advanced 2021 admit card. Along with admit card they also had to carry valid ID proof and their personal drawing and coloring aids.

JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Important Dates

AAT is being conducted on Oct 18, 2021

The result will be declared on Oct 22, 2021

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 - Overview

As mentioned above, the mode of exam is offline. The duration of the exam is three hours and it is being conducted in morning shift between 9 am to 12 noon. The question paper will be in English language. The entrance exam is being conducted in seven colleges

IIT Delhi Zone IIT Roorkee Zone IIT Madras Zone IIT Bombay Zone IIT Guwahati Zone IIT Kanpur Zone IIT Kharagpur Zone

The sections in the question paper was said to be from-

Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity

Three dimensional perception

Geometrical drawing

Freehand drawing

Architectural Awareness

About JEE AAT 2021

The JEE AAT is conducted for admission into BArch courses at three IITs only - IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. The candidates should have passed JEE Mains as well as JEE Advanced to appear for AAT. This year the JEE Advanced 2021 result was declared on October 15, 2021. The JEE AAT result will be declared in online mode on October 22, 2021. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT.