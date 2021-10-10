JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Provisional Key

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Answer Key 2021 has been released on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The answer key has been updated on the official website at 10.15 am. Candidates who took the exam are hereby informed that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Candidates are now allowed to go through the keys and raise objections if any. The last date to raise objection is October 11 till 5 pm.

To be noted that the candidate responses have already been released on October 5, 2021 by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur. The steps to download the provisional answer key has been attached below. Candidates will first have to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 that is jeeadv.ac.in. The direct link to download the provisional answer keys of paper 1 and paper 2 has been mentioned below.

The final answer key will be released on October 15, 2021. It will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. Candidates must note that the results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key,

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 hosted by IIT Kharagpur, jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Quick Links’ section

Click on the notification which reads, "Notice to candidates: NEW. For tentative Answer Keys, Click Here. Candidates can submit their feedback on the Candidate Portal until Monday, October 11, 2021, 17:00 IST."

The question paper and provisional answer key link will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link and the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check and download the answer keys and also take a print for any future reference

This year approximately 2.5 lakh candidates appeared in JEE Advanced 2021 exam. National Testing Agency conducted the exam on October 3, 2021. The seat allotment process is scheduled to begin on October 16, 2021.

Direct links