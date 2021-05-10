JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know About The Requirements To Apply In The Exam

JEE Advanced examination is held annually across India for all qualified candidates. The exam is an entrance level examination for admissions to the Indian Institute of Technology. The score obtained in the JEE Advanced exam is used for admissions in IITs and several foreign universities. A lot of students had been curious to know about the JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2021, JEE Advanced syllabus and JEE Advanced exam pattern. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2021

Age limit

All the candidates who wish to apply in the JEE Advanced 2021 are advised to check for their eligibility before registering themselves in the examination. The age limit for the JEE Advanced 2021 is that the candidate should not be more than 25 years of age. There is also a five-year relaxation for students belonging to the SC, ST and PwD candidates. Details about which will be uploaded on the official website of the JEE Advanced.

Educational qualifications

The basic educational qualification for the candidates is that the interested candidate should have cleared their class 12 or equivalent examination with the following subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, any subject other than the above four. The candidate also has to appear in the JEE Main 2021 examination to become eligible for the JEE Advanced 2021. A certain number of top candidates are eligible for the JEE Advanced examination. For example, for JEE Advanced 2019 only the top 250,000 candidates in JEE Main were eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination. Therefore, passing the class 12 exam and clearing the JEE Main exam with good marks is necessary to become eligible in the JEE Advanced 2021. Details about the JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2021 will be soon uploaded on the official website.

JEE Advanced exam pattern

The JEE Advanced consists of multiple-choice questions. The questions have either one correct option only, one or more than one correct option, numerical value answer and single-digit integer answer. It has a negative marking system and the answer for each question vary depending on the type of question. Each question carries 4 marks and the marks are deducted based on the type of question.

JEE Advanced syllabus

IIT Kharagpur is organising this year’s JEE Advanced exam. The JEE Advanced exam date for this year is Saturday, July 3, 2021. With the postponement of JEE Main exams, the JEE Advanced exam is also likely to be postponed. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same. The detailed eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2021 is also not yet uploaded on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to the JEE Advanced 2021 and JEE Advanced exam date.

Image: Shutterstock