JEE-Advanced: Rajasthan CM congratulates top ranker Mridul Agarwal

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday congratulated Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur for securing top position in IIT-JEE Advanced 2021 entrance exams.

“Heartiest Congratulations to #Jaipur's Mridul Agarwal, the topper of #JEEAdvanced2021! It's a great achievement & a result of his hard work & determination,” he tweeted.

“I congratulate Kavya Chopra,the topper among female candidates & all those who have attained success. My best wishes to all,” Gehlot added.

Agarwal scored 348 marks out of 360, the highest-ever percentile in JEE-Advanced. Agarwal had also scored 100 percentile in JEE-Main exam and shared the top rank with 17 others.

He is also the first to bag the top rank in both JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced exams.

Kavya Chopra, who became the first female to top the JEE-Main exam, has emerged as the topper in JEE-Advanced among females with an overall rank of 98. PTI SDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)