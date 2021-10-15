Last Updated:

JEE-Advanced: Rajasthan CM Congratulates Top Ranker Mridul Agarwal

Press Trust Of India

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday congratulated Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur for securing top position in IIT-JEE Advanced 2021 entrance exams.

“Heartiest Congratulations to #Jaipur's Mridul Agarwal, the topper of #JEEAdvanced2021! It's a great achievement & a result of his hard work & determination,” he tweeted.

“I congratulate Kavya Chopra,the topper among female candidates & all those who have attained success. My best wishes to all,” Gehlot added.

Agarwal scored 348 marks out of 360, the highest-ever percentile in JEE-Advanced. Agarwal had also scored 100 percentile in JEE-Main exam and shared the top rank with 17 others.

He is also the first to bag the top rank in both JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced exams.

Kavya Chopra, who became the first female to top the JEE-Main exam, has emerged as the topper in JEE-Advanced among females with an overall rank of 98. PTI SDA HDA

