JEE Advanced Registration To Begin From September 11; Here's How To Register Online

JEE Advanced 2021 registration: The registration for JEE advanced is scheduled to begin from Saturday, September 11, 2021. Candidates who will secure the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2021 will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. To be noted that the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test. This year Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will be conducting the exams. IIT Kharagpur will also release the JEE Advanced application form on September 11, 2021. The official website on which forms will be uploaded is jeeadv.ac.in.

Considering the trends, it is expected that the Mains result will be declared on Friday night. However, if there is a delay in JEE Main 2021 result declaration, the JEE advanced registration date will be postponed. This time, the NTA increased the number of JEE Mains attempts to four. Earlier it was held in two phases. This was decided so that engineering aspirants can be provided with more attempts to improve their scores.

JEE Advanced 2021: Registration Process

The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains can register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2021 exam using their JEE Main 2021 roll number and password. After successful login, the personal, academic and contact details will automatically be fetched from the JEE Main database. Following this, candidates will have to check the details and enter additional information to complete the JEE Advanced 2021 registration. After the registration, applicants will have to upload documents and pay the JEE Advanced application fee.

