JEE Advanced Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Here Are Important Dates And How To Register

JEE Advanced 2021 Update: JEE Advanced registration is scheduled to begin September 13, 2021. It is to be noted that earlier the registration date was September 11, which had to be postponed due to a delay in JEE Main results. Candidates who will secure the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2021 will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test. This year Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will be conducting the exams. IIT Kharagpur will also release the JEE Advanced application form on September 13, 2021. The official website on which forms will be uploaded is jeeadv.ac.in.

Considering the trends, it is expected that the Mains result will be declared on Sunday as it has already been delayed. earlier it was expected to be out by September 10 as the JEE Advanced registration had to begin on September 11, 2021. However, through an official notice, it was informed that the JEE Advanced registration date has been postponed to September 13, 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates

The registration is scheduled to start in the second half of September 13, 2021

The registration will end on September 19, 2021 (5 pm)

The last date to pay the fee is September 20, 2021 (5 pm)

JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021: Registration Process

As mentioned above, the top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021 exam. In order to register, they will have to be ready with JEE Main 2021 roll number and password. After successful login, the personal, academic and contact details will automatically be fetched from the JEE Main database. Post that candidates will have to cross-check all the details and also enter additional information to complete the JEE Advanced 2021 registration. Candidates will then have to submit the required documents and pay the application fee.