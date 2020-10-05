JEE Advanced Result 2020 News: Check Minimum Criteria For JEE Adv. 2020 Rank List

The Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Delhi has declared the JEE Advanced result 2020 today at 11 am. The students who were registered for the examinations and have appeared for the same between the time September 1 and 6 can check for the results once it is out today. The JEE Advanced 2020 examination was conducted on September 27, 2020. The exam was conducted at various centres spread across the country. It was held in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

This year, Chirag Falor, an IIT Bombay zone student, has scored the 1st rank in the JEE Advanced exam this year. He scored 352/396 marks. While amongst the female category, Kanishka Mittal is the topper bagging 17th rank in All India. She scored 315/396. Top three toppers include Chirag Falor, Gangula Bhuvan Reddy, and Vaibhav Raj. Read to know about the expected cut off for JEE Adv. 2020 and compare it with the last year cut off for JEE Advanced as well.

JEE Advanced cut off 2020

According to shiksha.com has revealed that the cut off for the General category in 2019 was 89.75 (NTA Score). For EWS, it was 78.21 and for OBC, 74.31. This year 43000 students out of 1.5 lakh candidates qualified for the exam. Candidates whose names were listed out in the JEE Advanced 2020 results PDF can register themselves for JoSAA counselling which will start from Oct. 6th.

Check out this image which refers to the minimum percentage of marks that are prescribed for inclusion in the rank list. This indicates the category-wise qualifying marks in each subject.

Steps for JEE Advanced result download after JEE Advanced answer key 2020-

To access the official JEE Advanced result download, log in to the website http://jeeadv.ac.in/.

It will lead to the homepage of the JEE Advanced 2020.

You will have to look for the tab “Notice to Candidates’” which is two scrolls down on the centre part of the website/homepage.

After that, you will have to click on “Click here for results" of JEE Advanced 2020.

Click on it and it will lead you to another page of JEE result 2020.

Then you will have options to fill the credentials.

The candidate can fill all the JEE Advanced result 2020 password and registration roll number.

Check for any discrepancies in JEE Advanced 2020 results.

Download the JEE Advanced 2020 results e-copy or save it for future use.

