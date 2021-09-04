Last Updated:

JEE Advanced: Special Eligibility Verification Begins Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

JEE has started the verification process for candidates falling under the special category. Concerned candidates can check the details mentioned below

JEE

JEE Advanced 2021: All those students who had qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main that was conducted last year, and also applied for the IIT admission test should pay attention. Candidates who were unable to appear in the Advanced exams because of the COVID-19 situation are now being allowed to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

In simple words, candidates who fall in the above-mentioned criteria do not need to qualify for the Main exam again. This exam has been given by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the institute which is conducting the exam this year. However, candidates should remember that they have to go through the registration process again. The process will begin on September 11, 2021. Candidates who fall in the above-mentioned category should verify their special eligibility status. The special process named ‘special eligibility status for JEE Advanced 2021’ has been started for verification. 

The official statement reads, “The candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both papers [Paper 1 and Paper2] of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to directly register for JEE (Advanced) 2021. The eligibility under this one-time measure can be verified by filling in the following fields.”

 Here is the registration link.

Documents required for verification

  1. JEE Main 2020 application number or JEE Advanced 2020 login ID
  2. JEE Advanced 2020 roll number or registration number
  3. Date of birth with proof

JEE Advanced 2021:Important Dates

  • JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on October 3, 2021
  • The response sheet will be published on October 5, 2021
  • The provisional answer key will be released on October 10, 2021
  • Objection raising window will also be opened on October 10, 2021, after the release of the answer sheet which will be provisional in nature.
  • The answer key and result release date is October 15, 2021
