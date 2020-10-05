JEE Advanced Result 2020: JEE Advanced Toppers 2020 List Out, Chirag Falor Bags AIR 1

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi or IIT D recently announced the JEE Advanced result 2020 through the press conference. Students who gave JEE Advanced 2020 examination can also check their JEE Advanced Result 2020 on the official website at jeeadv.nic.in. They can also find the JEE Advanced cut off besides downloading the JEE Advanced Result 2020. Additionally, the conducting body has released the JEE Advanced toppers 2020 list. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about JEE Advanced result 2020 and JEE Advanced toppers 2020 list. Read on:

JEE Advanced Result 2020 out

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi announced the JEE Advanced result 2020 on October 5, 2020, Monday, through a press conference. The conducting body also released JEE Advanced Result 2020 on the official website at jeeadv.nic.in along with other details. So, students can check JEE Advanced toppers 2020 list and the JEE Advanced cut off apart from the JEE Advanced Result 2020. They can log in to the JEE Advanced 2020 website with their roll number and password for the same.

Moreover, after the JEE Advanced Result 2020 is out, the qualified candidates can register for JoSAA counselling to seek admission to numerous IITs, NITs, and other prestigious colleges. They will have to sign up at josaa.nic.in from October 6, 2020, Tuesday. So, here are further details about JEE Advanced toppers 2020 list and JEE Advanced cut off:

JEE Advanced toppers 2020 list

In JEE Advanced result 2020, Chirag Falor received the top rank in Common Rank List (CRL) with 352 marks out of 396 and has bagged AIR 1. He belongs to IIT Bombay zone. Meanwhile, Kanishka Mittal has emerged as the top-ranked female in JEE Advanced 2020 with 315 marks out of 396. She has bagged AIR-17. Additionally, no woman is in the best 10 of JEE Advanced toppers 2020 list.

About JEE Advanced 2020

NTA conducted the JEE Advanced 2020 exam in 222 cities and 1001 centres in various parts of the country. Out of the registered candidates for JEE Advanced 2020, 96% of students appeared for the paper. While 1,51,311 students wrote exam 1,1,50, 900 appeared in the second one of JEE Advanced 2020.

