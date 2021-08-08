JEE Main 100 Percentile Scorer Re-appears For Exam, Says 'was Bored During Pandemic'

It might be surprising that someone with 100 percentile score would reappear for his exam, but that is what Delhi-based student Pravar Kataria did. The youngster re-appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam-Main despite securing 100 percentile in the exam. The Engineering aspirant cited his boredom and a platform to brush up on his concepts for the JEE-Advanced exam as the reason for re-appearing for the exam.

JEE Main 100 percentile holder re-appears for exam

Pravar Kataria was among the 17 students who secured 100 percentile in the results of JEE Main announced by the National Testing Agency on Friday. When asked about his decision to re-appear for the third session, after achieving 100 percentile in the February session, he told Indian Express that he felt 'extremely bored' during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also added that it will help in his preparation for the JEE (Advanced) exam, which is scheduled to take place on October 3.

He also stated that he found it hard to stick to a fixed schedule during the start of the pandemic, as he started believing that there was ample time for preparation. He stated that he took the JEE Main as a 'practice test' for the JEE Advanced as it did not pressurize him enough.

Pravar, who is a student of the Pragati Public School in Dwarka, desires to join the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay for Computer Science and has been practicing for the JEE Advanced exam.

The other 16 students who scored 100 percentile are:

Karanam Lokesh (Andhra Pradesh)

Duggineni Venkata Paneesh(Andhra Pradesh)

Pasala Veera Silva (Andhra Pradesh)

Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu (Andhra Pradesh)

Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar)

Anshul Verma (Rajasthan)

Ruchir Bansal (Delhi NCT)

Harsh (Haryana)

Anmol (Haryana)

Gaurab Das (Karnataka)

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy (Telangana)

Madhur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana)

Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik (Telangana)

Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana)

Pal Aggarwal (Uttar Pradesh)

Amaiya Singhal (Uttar Pradesh)

JEE Main exams

Around 7.09 lakh students had enrolled for the third session of the examination, which was held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27 at 915 examination centres in 334 Cities. The venues even extended to 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalampur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.