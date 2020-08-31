JEE Main 2020 Exams To Begin From Sept 1; NTA Revises List Of Items Allowed In Centres

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 are set to begin from September 1 defying pleas of several students and ministers to postpone the examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rolled out COVID-19 advisory to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the examination including a 4-page admit card. This year’s admission card includes the main hall ticket, exam day instructions and declaration form which has to be filled mandatorily and submitted. in the instructions, the agency has mentioned all the items allowed and prohibited in the JEE Main 2020 exam hall.

Items allowed in JEE Main 2020

Admit Card / Hall Ticket: Complete 4-page JEE Main Admit Card 2020

Government Photo ID: Candidates will be required to present their photo ID against which personal details provided in the hall ticket will be verified.

Simple Transparent Ball Point Pen: Until last year, NTA used to provide ball-pens to the candidates appearing for the exam and therefore candidates were not allowed to carry pens to the exam centre. However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aspirants have been asked to carry their own simple transparent ballpoint pen to the exam centres.

Passport Size Photograph: Along with the admit card and Govt Photo ID Proof; candidates are also required to carry an additional passport size photograph to the exam hall which will be pasted in the attendance sheet. Candidates must note that the photograph being used must be the same as the one uploaded as part of JEE Main 2020 application form.

Personal Hand Sanitizer Bottle: Students appearing for the JEE Main 2020 exam would be allowed to carry a 50 ml bottle of hand sanitizer. The bottle being carried has to be completely transparent. In addition to personal sanitizer bottles, the exam centre would also have sanitization units at various places within the exam centres to help candidates sanitize their hands regularly.

Transparent Water Bottle: Students would also be allowed to carry transparent water bottles inside the exam hall. However, the water bottle being carried inside the exam hall must be free of any labels or markings.

Read - NEET-JEE Exams: Subramanian Swamy Dials PM's Residence To Seek Postponement Beyond Diwali

Read - Nishank Asks Goa CM To Provide Security For NEET, JEE Exams

Items not allowed in JEE Main 2020

Mobile Phones: Similar to protocols of previous years, candidates are not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the exam centres. Although candidates appearing for JEE Main 2020 have been advised to carry a mobile phone with Aarogya Setu App installed on it; they will not be allowed inside the exam centre and will have to be left outside.

Other Electronic Devices: Apart from Mobile Phones, candidates are also not allowed to carry any other type of electronic device inside the exam hall. This includes any electronic gadget like smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, etc.

Rough Work Sheets: Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2020 would be provided sheets of papers to do the rough work at the exam centre.

Read - Uttarakhand Pays Rs 38 Cr To Students Under Midday Meal Scheme; Pokhriyal Lauds Officials

Read - Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2020 Today: Important Instructions To Be Followed By Candidates