JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Expected Today, Image Correction Window Opened

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card 2021 on Friday, August 20. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main session-4 exam will be able to download their admit card online. The JEE Main 2021 admit card will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has opened the image correction window for the applicants.

Candidates who want to change or modify the image they have uploaded in the JEE Main session 4 exam form, have got chance now. Candidates must visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. After visiting the website, they must log in using their login credentials.

JEE Main session 4 exam 2021: Admit Card expected today

National Testing Agency will conduct the fourth and final cycle of JEE Main 2021 exam on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. NTA usually released the admit card at least 7 or 10 days before the exam. As the exam is being started from August 26, candidates can expect their admit card today.

This will be the fourth cycle of the B.Tech (paper 1) paper and the second and final cycle for the B.Arch paper. Over 7.32 lakh students have registered for the fourth cycle of JEE Main 2021. NTA had decided to conduct the Paper 1 exam four times a year and the Paper 2 exam twice a year for the convenience of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official wesbsite - jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your login credentials as required and submit

Your JEE Main 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

NTA has conducted the first session of JEE Main exam in the month of February and the second session in March. The third and fourth sessions were initially scheduled to be held in April and May, respectively which had to be postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The third session of the exam was then conducted in the month of July and its result has also been declared. All India ranks of candidates and cut-off marks will be released only after the conduct of the last session of JEE Main 2021. Candidates who could not appear for the previous session of the exam or want to improve their score can appear for the last session of JEE Main 2021.