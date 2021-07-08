JEE Main 2021: Application Window For Phase III Closes Today, All You Need To Know

JEE Main 2021: Online application forms for JEE Phase III exam that was earlier scheduled to be held in April will be closed today. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by 9 pm and pay the application fee before 11.50 pm today. It is to be noted that the exam was postponed due to second wave of COVID in India. As per the revised schedule published by NTA, exams will be held between July 20 and July 25, 2021. Candidates should visit the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in to register for the exams.

JEE Phase III: Important Dates

Opening of registration forms- 6th July 2021

Closing of registration forms- 8th July 2021 (11.50 pm)

JEE Main Phase III exam dates- 20th July - 25th July 2021

It is to be noted that the application window was closed earlier this year but it has been opened again for benefit of students. Then Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on 6th July that the application window will be opened again for three dates. He advised candidates who did not apply for exams due to any reason to apply between 20th and 25th July 2021. The application window will also accept requests for corrections of students who had applied earlier. Candidates have been given the liberty by Ministry to change their examination centers.

JEE Phase IV

Applications for the May session which was postponed due to COVID outbreak in India will be accepted between 9th July to 12th July 2021. As per the latest schedule exams will be conducted between 27th July and 2nd August 2021. Students who had registered for the exam and now want to do corrections in form or request a new exam center can do that between these dates.

Phase IV: Important Dates

Opening of Phase IV registration forms- 9th July 2021

Closing of registration forms- 12th July 2021 (11.50 pm)

JEE Main Phase IV exam dates- 27th July - 2nd August 2021

Ramesh Pokhriyal announced dates

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the JEE Phase III and IV dates through LIVE session on 6th July 2021. He tweeted, "There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry." Pokhriyal also informed that exams will be held in 13 languages so that students can freely give exams in their native language. This has been done as a large number of candidates applied for a language other than English. Minister during his session thanked PM Modi for his decision of conducting exams in 13 languages as earlier JEE Main was only conducted in 1 language.