JEE Main 2021 April Registration Window Closing Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Today is the last date to register for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2021 April session of the exam. Candidates who wish to appear for the third cycle of JEE Main 2021 should register for the exam now, without any delay. Aspirants should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and follow the steps given below.

JEE Main April 2021: How to register online

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "JEE Main April session: Fill registration form"

A login page will appear on the screen

If you are a registered candidate, sign in using your registration number and password

If you are a new user, register yourself by providing relevant information

Log in using your login credentials

Scan and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form

Direct link to register for JEE Main April 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main April 2021 on April 27, 28, 29, and 30. The JEE Main admit card will be released around four days before the commencement of the exam. The candidates who have applied earlier for April/May Session can modify their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc.) from 25 March to 4 April 2021. Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 4 April 2021 (11:50 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful while filling the form.

The NTA is conducting the JEE Main exam four times a year. Two cycles of the exam have already been conducted in the months of February and March. The results of these two cycles have also been declared. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for each cycle.