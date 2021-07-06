JEE Main 2021: Education Minister Announces JEE Phase III And Phase IV Exam Dates

JEE Main 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank through live session announced JEE Phase III and JEE Phase IV exam dates today. He said that Phase III exams will commence from 20th July and will continue till 25th July 2021. He also announced that Phase IV exams that were scheduled to be held in May will begin from 27th July and will continue till 2nd August 2021.

Big opportunity for those who missed registration

Education Minister announced that the government has also thought of students who due to any reason were not able to apply for the exams. He informed that candidates who were not able to register for Phase III will be able to apply from today. The registration portal for Phase III will open today and will be closed on 8th July at 11.50 pm. Candidates are advised to apply before the last day.

Those who missed registering for Phase IV due to any reason can also apply for the same now. The registration portal will open on 9th July and will be closed on 12th July at 11.50 pm. Education Minister announced that students who wish to change their exam centres due to COVID restrictions at their place can also apply for the same on the above-mentioned dates. He said that the government will try its best to allot nearest centres as the number of centres has been doubled in order to maintain social distancing.

He took the opportunity to thank PM Modi for his decision of conducting JEE four times in a year this time. Earlier it was conducted only once a year. He also thanked PM Modi for his decision of conducting exams in 13 languages. Education Minister thanked NTA for their efforts and asked candidates to follow the COVID guidelines issued by Home Ministry and Health Ministry.

Minister informed about LIVE session through Twitter

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter to inform that he will be giving information related to JEE Phase III and JEE Phase IV today. He said he will be talking about JEE over social media platforms at 7 pm. Minister tweeted, "Dear Students, I will disseminate information about JEE Phase III and JEE Phase IV exams today at 7 pm for which you all were waiting for a long time. Stay Tuned!"

From this session, the JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May but they were postponed after an exponential rise in Covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic. Recently, JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, was also postponed. The exam was scheduled for July 3. Meanwhile, it was being expected that the postponed examination of JEE main 2021, May, and June sessions could take place in July and August.