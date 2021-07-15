JEE (Main) 2021 Exam Update: NTA Postpones Dates For Session 4; Check New Dates Here

Union Education Minister Dhramendra Pradhan on Thursday announced that JEE Main dates for Phase IV have been postponed. As per him, the JEE (Main) 2021 Phase IV will now be held on 26th-27th and 31st August 2021. It will also be continued on 1st and 2nd September 2021. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to inform the same. He tweeted, "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam."

In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2021

He further tweeted, "Accordingly, the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th & 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September, 2021. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4". To be noted that session 4 is often addressed as Phase IV.

Phase IV registration dates extended

Union Education Minister announced that dates for registration have been extended. He tweeted, "Registrations for the JEE(Main) session 4 is still in progress, and dates for registration will be further extended upto 20th July, 2021". He also tagged PMO India, Ministry of education, and All India Council For Technical Education.

Registrations for the JEE(Main) session 4 is still in progress and dates for registration will be further extended upto 20th July, 2021. @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @AICTE_INDIA — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2021

JEE Phase IV exam: Important Dates

Announcement of exam date- 6th July 2021

Opening of registration forms- 9th July 2021

Closing of registration forms extended till- 20th July 2021 (11.50 pm)

JEE Main Phase IV exam dates- 26th,27th, and 31st August, 1st and 2nd September 2021

Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced dates on July 6

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the JEE Phase III and IV dates through LIVE session that took place at 7 pm on Tuesday, July 6. He tweeted, "There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry." Former Minister Pokhriyal also informed that exams will be held in 13 languages so that students can freely give exams in their native language.