JEE Main Photo Correction 2021 Opens, Here Are Steps To Change Image

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency has activated a link related to JEE Main 2021 on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The link that has been activated is for JEE Main 2021 session 4 image correction. Candidates who have already registered themselves and want to make changes to the uploaded image can do it now. The registered candidates interested in doing so will have to visit the official website which is jeemain.nta.nic.in to make changes to the already uploaded image. It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2021 session IV is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, August 27, August 31, September 1 and September 2, 2021, respectively. Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to see how to upload a new image to JEE main 2021 admit card.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises two papers namely Paper I and Paper-II. It is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Candidates for UPSEE (2021) will also take JEE (Main) 2021. National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card 2021 soon. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main session-4 exam will be able to download their admit cards online. The JEE Main 2021 admit card will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.