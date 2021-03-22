JEE Main 2021: Last Day To Challenge JEE Main March Answer Key, Here's Step-by-step Guide

Today is the last day to challenge the JEE Main March answer key. The window to raise objections against JEE Main will close at 1 pm on March 22. The JEE Main answer key for the March exam was released on March 20. Candidates who want to raise objections against the keys can visit the official website -jeemain.nta.nic.in, and challenge the keys. Here in this article, we will guide you on how to raise objections against JEE Main Answer key in simple steps.

JEE Main Answer key, response sheet and question paper download link

How to raise an objection against JEE Main answer key?

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit. Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’. Question IDs will be displayed on the screen in sequential order: For JEE (Main) March 2021 The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the correct Answer Key If you wish to challenge this option, you can use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box You will have to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). After clicking your desired option, for Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics for B.E. /B. Tech, Mathematics/Aptitude Test for B.Arch. and Mathematics/Aptitude Test/Planning for B.Planning scroll down, ‘Save your Claim’ and move to next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’. Select Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

JEE Main March Result 2021

National Testing Agency conducted the second cycle of JEE Main from March 16 to 18. Around 6.1 lakh candidates registered to appear for the JEE Main March exam. Now that JEE Main answer key is out, candidates can expect their JEE Main March result soon. A panel of subject experts will consider the objections raised by candidates against the JEE Main answer key. After that, NTA will release the final answer key of JEE Main March exam. Soon after the release of the final answer key, JEE Main result will be declared. Candidates can expect their results by the end of March. NTA had released the JEE Main February session results within 10 days after concluding the exam.