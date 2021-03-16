JEE Main 2021 March Exam Begins For 6.1 Lakh Candidates, 20K To Write In Regional Language

The second cycle of JEE Main 2021 has begun on Tuesday, March 16. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode in two shifts. The first shift of the exam is being held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. For JEE Main March session, a total of 619638 candidates have registered.

Out of the 6.1 lakh candidates, 190748 are girls and 428888 are boys. Two transgenders are also registered for the March exam. Important to mention that a total of 6.52 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) for the first cycle of JEE Main 2021 that was held from February 24 to 26. 95% of the total registered candidates i.e., around 6.2 lakh candidates appeared for the February exam including 185574 girls and 435402 boys and two transgenders.

NTA is conducting the JEE Main 2021 four times a year. The third and fourth cycles of the exam will be held in April and May. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks, or those who could not appear, or failed in the exam can opt for appearing in the upcoming cycles of the exam. It should be noted that a total of six candidates who appeared in the February exam scored a perfect 100 percentile and many of the candidates scored above 99 percentile. However, even the top-scorers have planned to take the exam again in the upcoming cycles.

JEE Main March Exam 2021

JEE Main March exam is being conducted in 792 centres in 334 cities including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait. A Control Room has been opened and 02 National Co-ordinators, 19 Regional Co-ordinators, 06 Special Coordinators, 261 City Coordinators, and 707 (approx.) Observers have been positioned, said NTA. "Live CCTV Surveillance has been planned in all examination centres to curb malpractices in the examination. The NTA is also making arrangements for live viewing at any remote location and recording CCTVs Systems of all examination centres from the Control Room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi," the official notice reads.

JEE Mains: 20K students to write in regional language

From this year onwards, NTA is conducting the JEE Mains exam in 11 different regional languages apart from English and Hindi. In the second cycle of the exam, a total of 20382 candidates have registered to write the JEE Mains exam in their regional language -Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. While 579759 candidates will write the paper in English, 19497 will write in Hindi medium.

Category-wise breakup of registered candidates

