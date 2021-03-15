JEE Main 2021 March Exam Begins Tomorrow, See Important Instructions To Follow On Exam Day

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the JEE Main March cycle of the exam on March 16. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam must note the important instructions and guidelines laid by NTA. The JEE Main exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift timing will be 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main: Important Instructions to follow

JEE Main March admit card- Candidates must ensure that they have taken the printout of their JEE Main March admit card. The candidates must bring along a passport size photo with the printout of the admit card to the exam center. Click here to download your JEE Main March admit card, if not done yet. Valid Photo-ID proof: Candidates must bring a valid photo-ID proof issued by any government body (PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhar Card, etc) and two passport size photos to the exam center. Self-declaration form- Candidates must fill in the self-declaration form that is attached with the JEE Main admit card. The form will have questions related to your travels in the last 14 days, health conditions, contact with a COVID patient, etc. You must provide correct details in the form. Aarogya Setu App- If you are carrying a smartphone with you, make sure to download the Aarogya Setu app and take a self-assessment test on the app. Show it to the guard, if asked, and submit your phone to the concerned person or give it to your guardian. Do not take your smartphone inside the exam hall as it is banned. Stationery Items: Pen/ Pencil and blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and Roll Number at the top of the sheet and must return the sheets and Admit Card to the Invigilator, before leaving the Examination Hall/Room.

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions given in the JEE Main admit card and follow the same to avoid any trouble on the day of the exam. NTA will conduct the JEE Main exam four times a year. JEE Main February exam was held from February 23 to 26. The result was declared on March 8. NTA will soon announce the JEE Main March result after concluding the exam. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for regular updates.

