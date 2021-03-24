JEE Main 2021 March Final Answer Key OUT, Result To Be Declared Shortly

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main March final answer key 2021 on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the JEE Main final answer key for the March exam from the official website. NTA usually releases JEE Main results soon after releasing the final answer key. Candidates can expect their JEE Main March Result soon.

JEE Main provisional answer key 2021 was released on March 20, 2021. Candidates were invited to raise objections against the JEE Main answer key till March 22. A panel of subject experts considered the valid objections and revised the answer key. Now, candidates can tally their responses with the JEE Main final answer key to get an idea of their performance and probable score in the JEE Main exam 2021.

How to check JEE Main Final answer key 2021

Visit the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in or the JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Under the 'Latest @ NTA' click on the link that reads JEE Main March 2021 final answer key

A PDF file will open

Check the answer key with your response sheet that was released on March 20.

JEE Mains 2021 March exam

NTA had conducted the second cycle of JEE Main 2021 from March 16 to 18, 2021 in a computer-based test mode. Nearly, 6.1 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. Now that the JEE Main March final answer key is released, candidates can expect their results soon. However, the result declaration time is not yet announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates. NTA will conduct the JEE Main two more times in April and May, this year.

How to check JEE Main Result?