JEE Main 2021 March Registration Deadline Extended, Check Full Details Here

JEE Main 2021 March registration deadline has been extended till March 10. Candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get direct link & full details here

JEE Main 2021

National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to register for the upcoming sessions of JEE Main 2021. Earlier, the deadline to register for JEE Main March, April, and May sessions was March 6 which has been extended up to March 10. Candidates can register for the exams till 10 am on March 10. Moreover, candidates can pay the application fee before 11:59 am on March 10. Candidates can register online by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Candidates who did not appear for the JEE Main February session exam, or those who appeared but could not qualify, or those who are not satisfied with their score can re-attempt the exam in March, April, and/or May sessions. The JEE Main March session exam will be held on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021 in a computer-based test mode. Click here to register for JEE Main 2021.

JEE Main April cycle of exam will be conducted on 27, 28, 29, and 30 April 2021. The May cycle of exam will be held on 24, 25, 26 27, and 28 May 2021. NTA will separately open the registration window for the remaining cycles also in the due course of time. 

Candidates who have already applied for the exam can make corrections in the particulars of their form or withdraw their applications, if they want, before the revised deadline of March 10. In case of any query regarding the online application and fee payment, the applicants may contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (011-40759000). The candidates can also use the Query Redressal System (QRS) available on the JEE (Main) website. JEE Main will be conducted four times a year for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc. in the next academic year (2021-2022).

The first session of the exam was held from February 23 to 26. NTA on Monday, March 8 declared the JEE Main February results in which 6.2 lakh candidates had appeared. Candidates can check their JEE Main Results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of six candidates have scored a perfect 100 NTA score.

JEE Main March 2021 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "JEE Main March session: Fill registration form"
  3. A login page will appear on the screen
  4. If you are a registered candidate, sign in using your registration number and password
  5. If you are a new user, register yourself by providing relevant information 
  6. Log in using your login  credentials 
  7. Scan and upload the required documents
  8. Pay the application fee and submit your form 

