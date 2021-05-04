JEE Main 2021 May Exam Postponed Due To COVID-19, Says Education Minister

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced to postpone the JEE Main May session exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed about the JEE Main exam postponement on his official Twitter handle. NTA had on April 18 announced to postpone JEE Main April session exam and now the May session exam has also been postponed.

The rescheduling of JEE Main April and May exams will be done subsequently. The registration for the May session will also be announced at a later stage, the NTA official notice reads. Candidates will be able to register for the JEE Main 2021 exam by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.@DG_NTA," the union education minister tweeted.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/utMUGrmJNi — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 4, 2021

JEE Main April session exam was scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30. JEE Main May exam was scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28. Students have been demanding to postpone the IIT-JEE exams due to the pandemic. NTA has advised the candidates to utilize this time for preparation for their exams. They can also use the NTA Abhyas App to practise full lenghth/ chapter-wise tests (mock tests) online.

NTA has already conducted two cycles of JEE Main exam in the months of February and March. Around 6.2 lakh candidates appeared in the February exam and 5.5 lakh took the JEE Main March exam. NTA had decided to conduct the IIT entrance exam four times a year for the convenience of students amid the pandemic. The decision was taken to save a year of students who cannot appear for the exam or those who fail. However, with the sudden rise in the number of COVID cases in March-end, the last two cycles of JEE Main are postponed.

JEE Advanced 2021 to be delayed?

With the delay in JEE Main exams, the final results of JEE Main will also be delayed by a month or two. Hence, the JEE Advanced 2021 which is scheduled to be held on July 3 is expected to be delayed as well. However, there is no official notification for the same. Students should visit the official website for regular updates.