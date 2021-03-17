JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis For March 17 First Shift: Questions Asked From These Chapters

NTA conducted the first shift of JEE Main March exam on the second day, March 17. The exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates had to report at 7 am. Students said that the difficulty level of the paper was moderately tough. As per Ramesh Batlish, JEE expert in FIITJEE Noida, questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 & 12 CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. After analyzing the paper as reported by his students, he said that it was slightly tougher as compared to papers held in February but easier compared to the papers held on 16th March 2021

JEE Main March 17 Slot 1 paper analysis

Students said that Mathematics was Moderately Tough level while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students. Check subject-wise analysis here:

Mathematics – Moderate to Tough level. Not a balanced section as there were multiple questions from Chapters like Differential Equations, Conic Sections, Vectors & 3D Geometry. Few Numerical Based questions were tricky and required lengthy calculations.

– Moderate to Tough level. Not a balanced section as there were multiple questions from Chapters like Few Numerical Based questions were tricky and required lengthy calculations. Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from all Chapters with easy questions from chapters like Semi-Conductors, Current Electricity, Communication Devices & AC Circuits . Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-Based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked.

– Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from all Chapters with easy questions from chapters like . Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-Based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked. Chemistry - Easy level. A Balanced section with equal weightage given to chapters of Physical, Inorganic & Organic Chemistry. Covered almost all chapters of NCERT.

JEE Main Exam Pattern

There was a total of 90 questions and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 were 300. Five out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections. Each part had a total of 30 questions – Section-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Section-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only five had to be attempted.

JEE Main Marking Scheme

The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.