JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis Of Day-1 Slot-2: 'Math Toughest With Lengthy Calculations'

The second shift of JEE Main March exam is over. Around 6.19 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the JEE Main March exams. Candidates reported at 1.30 pm and the exam was held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Check immediate reaction and paper analysis of the JEE Main second shift exam 2021.

According to the students of FIITJEE Noida, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. In terms of the order of Difficulty – Mathematics was the toughest while Chemistry was the easiest amongst the three subjects. As per the students, the Maths paper had Lengthy calculations in Numerical Section.

JEE Main Exam Pattern

There was a total of 90 questions and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 were 300. Five out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections. Each part had a total of 30 questions – Section-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Section-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only five had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100. Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Overall, it was a balanced paper.

Quick Reactions

Mathematics – Moderate to Tough level. Weightage was given to chapters of Coordinate Geometry, Calculus & Algebra. Questions in Numerical Section were tricky and had lengthy calculations. Two questions from Progression & Series. No questions from Height & Distance and Mathematical Reasoning.

Weightage was given to chapters of Coordinate Geometry, Calculus & Algebra. Questions in Numerical Section were tricky and had lengthy calculations. Two questions from Progression & Series. No questions from Height & Distance and Mathematical Reasoning. Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Heat and Thermodynamics. 2 to 3 fact-based questions from Modern Physics, Semi-Conductors & Communication Devices, Error Analysis. Numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy.

Questions asked from Heat and Thermodynamics. 2 to 3 fact-based questions from Modern Physics, Semi-Conductors & Communication Devices, Error Analysis. Numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Chemistry – Easy level. It was a Balanced section with equal coverage given to Inorganic, Physical & Organic Chemistry. There were questions from d- block elements.

(The above analysis has been provided by Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida. The difficulty level of questions is as reported by the students.)

Image Credit: PTI Photo