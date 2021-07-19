JEE Main 2021: Phase III To Begin On July 20, See COVID Guidelines That Will Be Followed

Quick links:
Image: PTI
JEE Main 2021: Phase III of JEE BTech Paper is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 20. National Testing Agency will conduct exams in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin from 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. More than 7 lakh candidates have registered and are expected to sit for the exam on Tuesday. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in April, but the government postponed it due to the second wave of COVID Pandemic. Check how to download admit cards and also know guidelines that need to be followed at the centre.
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the JEE Phase III and IV dates through a LIVE session that took place at 7 pm on July 6. He tweeted, "There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry." Pokhriyal also informed that exams will be held in 13 languages so that students can freely give exams in their native language. Former Education Minister during his session thanked PM Modi for his decision of conducting exams in 13 languages as earlier JEE Main was only conducted in 1 language. The link to his live address is attached below.
Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for the safety and bright future of our students, National Testing Agency will be holding the JEE (Main)-2021 Examination. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @EduMinOfIn https://t.co/n06cT7pywk— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021