JEE Main 2021: Phase III To Begin On July 20, See COVID Guidelines That Will Be Followed

JEE Main 2021: Phase III of JEE BTech Paper is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 20. National Testing Agency will conduct exams in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin from 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. More than 7 lakh candidates have registered and are expected to sit for the exam on Tuesday. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in April, but the government postponed it due to the second wave of COVID Pandemic. Check how to download admit cards and also know guidelines that need to be followed at the centre.

JEE Main Phase III Admit Card: How To Download

Candidate should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link which reads 'JEE Main admit cards 2021'

Login with application number and password

Download admit card, take a printout and make sure to carry it to exam centre

Candidates are advised to go through all the instructions mentioned on the card

JEE Main Phase III Exam: COVID Guidelines

Face masks will be provided to all the candidates. However, it is mandatory that candidates wear a face mask while coming to centre

In addition to the common places, furniture, all the computers and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift.

Candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting to avoid crowd at centre gate.

The registration process at the examination will be contactless.

Candidates will be guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained.

The exam hall will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.

Candidates will be seated following social distancing norms.

Former Education Minister announced dates

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the JEE Phase III and IV dates through a LIVE session that took place at 7 pm on July 6. He tweeted, "There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry." Pokhriyal also informed that exams will be held in 13 languages so that students can freely give exams in their native language. Former Education Minister during his session thanked PM Modi for his decision of conducting exams in 13 languages as earlier JEE Main was only conducted in 1 language. The link to his live address is attached below.