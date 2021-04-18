JEE (Main) 2021 Postponed For April Session; NTA Notice & Revised Exam Dates Info Here

In the latest development, Minister for Education Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal announced that he had avised the Natioanl Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the April session of JEE (Main)examinations in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases throughout the country. Reiterating that the safety of the students was the primary concern of the government, the Union Minister said that the new dates for the April session of JEE(Mains) will be announced 15 days prior to the examination. JEE(Mains) is the latest exams to be postponed after the Class 12 CBSE exams amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

JEE (Main) exam 2021 latest update: April session postponed

The NTA, on the advice of the Education Minister, has decided to postpone the JEE (MAIN) - 2021 April session due to the COVID-19 situation. Here is the announcement by the NTA:

And here are the Education Minister's tweets on the same:

Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session.



I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now. pic.twitter.com/Pe3qC2hy8T — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 18, 2021

Please note: The dates of JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 18, 2021

JEE (Main) exam 2021 revised dates

As per the notice, the revised dates for the JEE (Main) - 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.

CBSE Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed

In a meeting held on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Education Minister Pokriyal and other government officials, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases, cancelled the CBSE board exams for class 10th and postponed the board exams of class12th. As far as class 10th is concerned, students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with marks in the assessment, he/she can appear for the examination when the situation gets back to normal. For the class12th students, an exam schedule for a later date will be prepared after a review meeting on June 1. As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 21. 5 lakh students are registered for the CBSE class 10th exams and 14 lakh students are registered for class 12th exams.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) exams 2021 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. As per the official notification released by CISCE, the council will review the COVID-19 situation and take a decision regarding the conduct of ICSE and ISC exams in June 2021. While the class 12th exams are deferred, the class 10th students will be given two options: either to write the offline exams along with the class 12th students or skip appearing in the official exams.

