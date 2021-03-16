JEE Main 2021 Quick Analysis Of Day-1 Slot-1 Paper: 'Math Toughest, Chemistry Easiest'

The first shift of JEE Main March exam has been concluded. The JEE Main second cycle of the exam began today. Candidates reported at 7 am and the exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon. A total of 6.19 lakh candidates are registered to appear for JEE Main March exam. Check immediate reaction and paper analysis of the JEE Main first shift exam 2021.

According to the students of FIITJEE Noida, the overall paper was moderately tough. In terms of the order of Difficulty – Mathematics was the toughest while Chemistry was the easiest amongst the three subjects. This paper was Moderately Tough level as per students. Students reported that difficulty level was higher than the February session.

Quick reaction from students after the exam

There was a total of 90 questions and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. Five out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections. Eact parts had a total of 30questions – Section-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Section-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only five had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100. Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Overall, it was a balanced paper.

Difficulty Level

Mathematics – Moderate to Tough level. Questions were asked majorly from Chapters in Algebra like Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations, Matrices & Determinants. There were few questions from Trigonometry, Vector & 3D Geometry. In Calculus- there were questions from Application of Derivatives & Definite Integral. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and Thermodynamics. 5 to 6 questions from Semi-Conductors, EM Waves and Communication Devices. Theory-Based questions from few chapters of NCERT were asked.

Chemistry - Easy level. Questions covered chapters like Chemical bonding, Coordination compounds. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT. Balanced Section so far as coverage of chapters is considered.

(The above analysis has been provided by Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida. The difficulty level of questions is as reported by the students.)

Image Credit: PTI Photo