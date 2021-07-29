JEE Main 2021 Re-exam Admit Card Released; Download From jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2021 admit card on Wednesday. The admit card for Phase III re-exam has been uploaded on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who were unable to take the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) exam in their respective examination centers in Maharashtra can download their admit cards now. To be noted that admit cards have only been released for those students who were supposed to take exams in Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, or Satara. The exams were conducted on 25th and 27th July 2021. National Testing Agency had earlier announced that the re-exam will be conducted on August 3 and August 4, 2021. Here is the direct link to view the official notification.

The official notification issued by NTA reads, “Candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on 25 July 2021 and 27 July 2021 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on 3 and 4 August 2021 for these candidates”.

JEE Main 2021 re-exam: Important Dates

Admit card release announcement was made on July 28, 2021

Admit card download link has been activated on July 29, 2021

Exams will be conducted on August 3 and August 4, 2021

JEE Main 2021 re-exam admit card: How to download

Candidates who are eligible for the re-exam should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link which reads, “Download Admit Card for Session-3 JEE (Main) April 2021”

OR here is the direct link to download the admit card

Select the exam session, enter the application number, date of birth, and the security pin mentioned at the bottom of the page

After clicking on submit, admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check and keep the hard copy for a future reference

NTA has also announced that Bahraini students can take the JEE Main Session 1 re-exam from August 3 to 5. To be noted that this exam is being held for those applicants who were not able to take the exam because of the Bahraini shutdown. According to the notification, Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is scheduled to be held on August 3 and 4. Paper 2A and 2B (B.Arch./B.Planning) will be conducted on August 5. Here is a direct link to check the official notification.