JEE Main 2021: Registration Begins For Phase III Exams, Here's How To Register By July 8

JEE Main 2021: Registration for JEE Phase III has been started on July 6. It is the second opportunity being given to students who due to any reason were not able to register for the exams. On July 6, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' through a live session informed the same. He announced the dates of JEE Phase III and Phase IV exams Along with this, he gave detailed information about the opening and closing of the registration portal. Candidates should visit the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in to register for the exams. Here is the direct link to view Education Minister's live session.

JEE Main 2021: Exam Dates

Phase III exams will commence from 20th July and will continue till 25th July 2021

Phase IV exams that were scheduled to be held in May will begin from 27th July and will continue till 2nd August 2021

There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has always said that the safety, security and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry. pic.twitter.com/saSNSw2o6J — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021

JEE Main 2021: Registration dates

The registration portal for Phase III has been opened on 6th July evening and will be closed on 8th July at 11.50 pm. Candidates are advised to apply before the last day.

The registration portal for Phase IV will open on 9th July and will be closed on 12th July at 11.50 pm.

Change of Centre

Education Minister announced that students who wish to change their exam centres due to COVID restrictions at their place can apply for the same on the above-mentioned dates. He said that the government will try its best to allot nearest centres. It is to be noted that the number of centres has been doubled in order to maintain social distancing.

JEE Main in 13 languages

Education Minister informed that exams will be held in 13 languages so that students can freely give exams in their native language. This has been done as a large number of candidates applied for a language other than English. Minister during his session thanked PM Modi for his decision of conducting exams in 13 languages. Earlier JEE Main was only conducted in 1 language.

Minister informed about LIVE session through Twitter

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter to inform that he will be giving information related to JEE Phase III and JEE Phase IV on July 6. He said he will be talking about JEE over social media platforms at 7 pm. Minister tweeted, "Dear Students, I will disseminate information about JEE Phase III and JEE Phase IV exams today at 7 pm for which you all were waiting for a long time. Stay Tuned!"