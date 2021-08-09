JEE Main 2021 Registration For Session 4 August Exam Begins, Check Key Info, Dates Here

JEE Main 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main). The online registration window for JEE Main 2021 session 4 will be open from August 9 to 11, 2021 till 9 pm. Candidates who want to appear for the fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) can register for the exam by visiting the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 session 4 registration

The last session of JEE Main 2021 will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. This will be the fourth session for JEE B.E, B.Tech (paper-1) exam, and the second session for the B.Arch Paper 2 A and Paper 2B exam. NTA had decided to conduct the Paper 1 exam four times a year and the Paper 2 exam twice a year for the convenience of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to register for JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Login or register by providing the required login credentials

Fill in the JEE Main 2021 registration form

Pay the registration fee and submit your form

"The candidates who have applied earlier for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4 need not apply again for the same paper. However, they can modify their particulars (Category, Subject, etc.), as required by them during this period i.e. from 9 to 11 August (upto 9:00 pm)," the official notice reads.

NTA has conducted the first session of JEE Main exam in the month of February and the second session in March. The third and fourth sessions were initially scheduled to be held in April and May, respectively which had to be postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The third session of the exam was then conducted in the month of July and its result has also been declared. All India ranks of candidates and cutoff marks will be released only after the conduct of the last session of JEE Main 2021. Candidates who could not appear for the previous session of the exam or want to improve their score can appear for the last session of JEE Main 2021.