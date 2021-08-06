Last Updated:

JEE Main 2021 Result Date And Time: Results To Be Out Today, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2021 result is expected to be announced on August 6, 2021, by 6 pm. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check their results.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JEE Main 2021 Result

Image: Shutterstock


JEE main result 2021: The National Testing Agency is gearing up to declare the JEE Main Result 2021 on Friday. This is being predicted as NTA usually announces the final results of JEE a few hours or in some cases a day after releasing the final answer key. Candidates who took the exam will be able to see their JEE Mains 2021 results on Friday. Candidates are advised to be ready with credentials to check their results. The testing agency will not release the cutoffs and ranks of JEE Mains. The cutoffs will be released only after the fourth session of JEE Main is conducted. The first session was conducted in March and the second session was conducted in April. The third was postponed till July due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

JEE Main Result Date and Time

  • JEE Main 2021 result date August 6, 2021
  • Results are expected to be out by evening (6 pm tentative)

NTA JEE Main result 2021: How to check 

  • Candidates should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'
  • After clicking on the number, enter the application number and other required details
  • Your JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

JEE Main 2021 final answer key

JEE Main 2021 Phase III exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The JEE Main exam 2021 was conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of JEE Mains was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Around seven lakh engineering aspirants had appeared for the JEE Main 2021 third session exams. 

How to download JEE Main 2021 session 3 final answer key

  • Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the JEE Main final answer key link 
  • A PDF file will open which will contain the final answer keys 
  • Check the keys and match them with your response sheet
  • Direct link to download JEE Main Final answer key 2021

READ | JEE Main 2021: NTA to announce provisional answer key for July 20 exam soon, see details
READ | JEE Main 2021 re-exam admit card released; download from jeemain.nta.nic.in
READ | JEE Main 2021 session 3 result soon; know how to check results and other details
READ | JEE Main 2021 final answer key OUT: JEE Mains session 3 results expected today
READ | JEE Main 2021 result for July session 3 exam expected today, here's how to check scores
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND