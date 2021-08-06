JEE Main 2021 Result Date And Time: Results To Be Out Today, Check Details Here

JEE main result 2021: The National Testing Agency is gearing up to declare the JEE Main Result 2021 on Friday. This is being predicted as NTA usually announces the final results of JEE a few hours or in some cases a day after releasing the final answer key. Candidates who took the exam will be able to see their JEE Mains 2021 results on Friday. Candidates are advised to be ready with credentials to check their results. The testing agency will not release the cutoffs and ranks of JEE Mains. The cutoffs will be released only after the fourth session of JEE Main is conducted. The first session was conducted in March and the second session was conducted in April. The third was postponed till July due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

JEE Main Result Date and Time

JEE Main 2021 result date August 6, 2021

Results are expected to be out by evening (6 pm tentative)

NTA JEE Main result 2021: How to check

Candidates should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'

After clicking on the number, enter the application number and other required details

Your JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

JEE Main 2021 final answer key

JEE Main 2021 Phase III exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The JEE Main exam 2021 was conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of JEE Mains was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Around seven lakh engineering aspirants had appeared for the JEE Main 2021 third session exams.

How to download JEE Main 2021 session 3 final answer key