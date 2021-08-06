JEE Main 2021 Result For July Session 3 Exam Expected Today, Here's How To Check Scores

JEE Main 2021 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare JEE Main result 2021 today, August 6. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main session 3 exams 2021 that were held in July will be able to check their JEE Main scorecards from the official website. JEE Main July exam was held between July 20 and 27, 2021.

JEE Main July Result 2021

The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main final answer key for the July exam on Thursday night. Usually, NTA releases the results of JEE a few hours or a day after releasing the final answer key. So, the engineering aspirants who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) can expect their JEE Main 2021 session 3 result anytime soon.

NTA will not release the cutoffs and ranks of JEE Mains. These will be released only after the fourth session of JEE Main is conducted and its results are declared. NTA has decided to conduct JEE Mains four times a year. The first and second sessions of JEE Mains were conducted in the months of March and April, respectively. The third session was scheduled for May which had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was then held in July.

The fourth session of JEE Mains 2021 will be held in August and September. Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores or who could not appear for the previous sessions of the exam can appear for the fourth phase of JEE. The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021. This will be the final phase of the exam.

How to check JEE Main result 2021