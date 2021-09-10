JEE Main 2021 Result Likely To Be Out Today, Find When & Where To Check Scores And Ranks

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the JEE Mains final result anytime soon. The result for JEE Main 4th session will be uploaded on the official website. However, it has not been confirmed by the officials that results will be out on Friday. It is being assumed so as the JEE advance registration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 11, 2021. NTA will also release the cutoff and All India Ranks along with the results.

Candidates who took the exam are advised to be ready with their application number and date of birth to check the results as soon as it is declared. Candidates can also keep an eye on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check in case any of any updates. To know when and where to check scores follow the steps mentioned below.

JEE session IV results 2021: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 Result: How to check scores

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the website click on the link which will read JEE (Main) 2021 result Session IV (To be noted that link will be activated only after results will be declared)

Enter the required details like examination session, application number, date of birth, and security code and then click on submit

The NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check details and download it

Candidates who will manage to secure a spot in the top 2,50,000 qualifiers, will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. They will have to register themselves for JEE advanced from September 11, 2021. Candidates can see the final answer key that has been released recently and take its help to calculate scores till results are released. The steps to answer check key has been mentioned below.

JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download