JEE Main 2021 Result: See List Of 17 Toppers Who Scored 100 Percentile, Full Details Here

JEE Main 2021 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) results of session 3 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was held in July can check their JEE Main Result 2021 online by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of 7.09 lakh candidates had registered for the third phase of JEE Main exam for the B.Tech and B.Engineering courses.
A total of 17 candidates have scored the perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main July Result 2021. The third phase of JEE exam was held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. The Examination was conducted at 915 examination centers in 334 Cities [including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalampur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait].
NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The NTA Score of a candidate has been calculated as follows:
NTA had conducted a re-exam on August 3 and 4 for the 1899 candidates in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra State could not appear for the exam on July 25 and 27. A total of 162 candidates from Bahrain who could not appear for Session – 1 due to lockdown also appeared on 3 and 4 August 2021 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). Check full details here.