JEE Main 2021 Results: Union Education Ministry Confirms Results To Be Declared Today

The Union Education Ministry on Tuesday informed that the NTA is expected to release the JEE Main results of 2021 anytime. JEE Main results will be declared on the official website www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to check their results.

JEE Main results to be declared today: Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/kX8yW1riHo — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

How to check JEE Main results?

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main 2021 session 4 results” link.

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: JEE Main result for session 4 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout.

JEE Main result will mention details such as the subject wise NTA percentile score, total NTA score, All India Rank of the candidate and other details. JEE Main qualifying cutoff will also be released with the result. Qualified candidates will become eligible to register for JEE Advanced.

NTA conducted the JEE Main fourth session exam on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2. The final answer key was released on September 8. JEE Main result for session 4 is expected to be announced by 10 pm.

(Image: PTI)