JEE Main 2021 session 3 result soon; know how to check results and other details

The results of the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Main 2021's third session will be released soon. JEE Main 2021 results will be available on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The test was held offline in India and abroad on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The entrance test for flood-affected Maharashtra students will be held on August 3, 4, and admission cards have been given. The JEE Main 2021 answer key is available on the NTA websites for those who took the exam.

JEE Main Result 2021

JEE Main session 3 ended on July 27 with over 7.09 lakh students registering to take part. The preliminary answer key has been provided, and the results are scheduled to be released in 10 days. The majority of students who took the engineering entrance exam in July said it was easy. Experts have also rated the exam as lenient, implying that more candidates may receive good marks and the cut-off for IIT entrance JEE Advanced may rise.

JEE Main session 3 result

NTA said in a notification, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 July 2021 (upto 05.00 PM)."

For the unreserved category, the cut-off was roughly 89.75 percentile last year and 90.37 percentile this year. The top 2.5 lakh students in JEE Main are qualified to take the JEE Advanced exam every year. On July 29 and 30, candidates could file objections to the preliminary answer key for a fee of Rs 200.

How to check results?

JEE Main 2021 results are usually released shortly after the final answer key, therefore students can expect JEE Main 2021 session 3 results after the final answer key is released. The steps to get your JEE Main 2021 result are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: To see the results, click on the tab.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, or date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Download your JEE Main 2021 scorecard and result.

JEE Main is an exam that is used to get into the first year of BTech and other engineering programmes at IIITs, NITs, and other universities. Top applicants who pass the exam will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced exam, which is held for IIT admissions.

Picture Credit: PTI/ RepresentativeImage