JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow, Check COVID-related Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2021: National Testing Agency is all set to commence the fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021. Candidates who aspire to take admission in engineering or architecture programs in national colleges or institutes can take the exam. The fourth session of JEE Main 2021 will be held in August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2.

Candidates who have registered for the fourth cycle of JEE Main 2021 must download their admit cards and take its printout. They must note that they will be denied entry if they do not present the hard copy (printout) of the JEE main session 4 admit card at the exam centre. The admit card has the reporting time, date and venue of the exam centre along with the basic details of the candidates. National Testing Agency will conduct exams in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin from 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. The JEE Main session 4 exams were earlier scheduled to be held in May, but the government postponed it due to the second wave of COVID Pandemic.

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidate should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link which reads 'JEE Main admit cards 2021'

Login with application number and password

Download admit card, take a printout and make sure to carry it to exam centre

Candidates are advised to go through all the instructions mentioned on the card

