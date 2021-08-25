JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow, Check COVID-related Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2021: National Testing Agency is all set to commence the fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021. Candidates who aspire to take admission in engineering or architecture programs in national colleges or institutes can take the exam. The fourth session of JEE Main 2021 will be held in August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2.
Candidates who have registered for the fourth cycle of JEE Main 2021 must download their admit cards and take its printout. They must note that they will be denied entry if they do not present the hard copy (printout) of the JEE main session 4 admit card at the exam centre. The admit card has the reporting time, date and venue of the exam centre along with the basic details of the candidates. National Testing Agency will conduct exams in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin from 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. The JEE Main session 4 exams were earlier scheduled to be held in May, but the government postponed it due to the second wave of COVID Pandemic.
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: How To Download
- Candidate should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link which reads 'JEE Main admit cards 2021'
- Login with application number and password
- Download admit card, take a printout and make sure to carry it to exam centre
- Candidates are advised to go through all the instructions mentioned on the card
Direct link to download JEE Main 2021 admit card for session 4 exams
JEE Main Phase III Exam: COVID Guidelines
- Face masks will be provided to all the candidates. However, it is mandatory that candidates wear a face mask while coming to centre
- In addition to the common places, furniture, all the computers and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift.
- Candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting to avoid crowd at centre gate.
- The registration process at the examination will be contactless.
- Candidates will be guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained.
- The exam hall will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.
- Candidates will be seated following social distancing norms.