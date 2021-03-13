JEE Main 2021: UFM Rule Can Get You Banned From Exam For 3 Years, Know About UFM Practices

The second cycle of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains will be held from March 16 to 18. Candidates who are registered for the exam must prepare themselves for appearing in the exam. The first and foremost thing is to download JEE Main Admit Card for the March exam from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Moreover, candidates must also know about the UFM rule that can debar a candidate from appearing for the exam for the next three years. Read on to know more about it.

JEE Main 2021: UFM Rule and Punishment

UFM stands for 'Unfair Means'. UFM practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. The JEE Main candidates must be very careful and avoid using any UFM practice in the exam which can land them in big trouble. As per the official notice, candidates who are found indulged in UFM practice would be debarred for 3 years in the future and shall also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit. Moreover, the result of JEE (Main) - 2021 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be canceled and will not be declared.

What includes Unfair Means Practice?