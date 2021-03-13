JEE Main 2021: UFM Rule Can Get You Banned From Exam For 3 Years, Know About UFM Practices

The second cycle of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains will be held from March 16 to 18. Candidates who are registered for the exam must prepare themselves for appearing in the exam. The first and foremost thing is to download JEE Main Admit Card for the March exam from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Moreover, candidates must also know about the UFM rule that can debar a candidate from appearing for the exam for the next three years. Read on to know more about it.
JEE Main 2021: UFM Rule and Punishment
UFM stands for 'Unfair Means'. UFM practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. The JEE Main candidates must be very careful and avoid using any UFM practice in the exam which can land them in big trouble. As per the official notice, candidates who are found indulged in UFM practice would be debarred for 3 years in the future and shall also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit. Moreover, the result of JEE (Main) - 2021 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be canceled and will not be declared.
What includes Unfair Means Practice?
- Being in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the paper concerned; b
- Using someone to write examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying
- Breaching examination rules or any direction issued by NTA in connection with JEE (MAIN) 2021 examination from time to time
- Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance directly or indirectly of any kind or attempting to do so
- Writing questions or answers on any material other than the answer sheet given by the Centre Superintendent for writing answers;
- Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the Examination Staff, during the examination time in the Examination Centre;
- Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates;
- Using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the examination;
- Manipulation and fabrication of online documents viz. Admit Card, Rank Letter, Self-Declaration, etc.
- Forceful entry in /exit from Examination Centre/Hall;
- Use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the Examination Centre;
- Affixing/uploading of wrong/morphed photographs/signatures on the Application Form/Admit Card/Proforma; m) Creating obstacles in smooth and fair conduct of the examination.
- Any other malpractices declared as Unfair Means by the NTA.
