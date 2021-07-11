JEE Main Admit Card 2021 For Phase III Expected To Be Released By July 15, See Details

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 for Phase III is expected to be released by July 15, 2021. The admit card will be released by NTA for the Joint Entrance Exam Phase III which is scheduled to be held between July 20 to July 25, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves for JEE Main 2021 Phase III are advised to check the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for real-time updates.

JEE Main Phase III: Important Dates

Exam date was announced on 6th July 2021

Exam will be held between 20th to 25th July 2021

Admit Card to be announced by 15th July (tentative)

The registration portal for the same was reopened on 6th July 2021

The registration portal was closed on 8th July 2021

After releasing admit cards for Phase III, NTA is expected to release admit cards for Phase IV within a week. Phase IV exam is scheduled between 27th July to 2nd August 2021. Portal for correcting details filled in application is opeN now. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to do the same if they need to.

JEE Phase IV: Important dates

Exam date was announced on 6th July 2021

Exam will be held between 27th July to 2nd August 2021

Admit Card to be announced by 20th July 2021(expected date)

The registration portal for the same was reopened on 9th July 2021

The registration portal will be closed on 12th July 2021

Phase III will be conducted for B.E/ B. Tech, whereas the fourth session will be conducted for B.E/ B. Tech and B. Arch/ B. Planning. Candidates who applied earlier and want to change the details filled in application form including exam center can do the same on the above-mentioned registration dates. Students should make sure to apply before the deadline as after that neither the form will be accepted nor the correction request will be considered. In case of any query, candidates can contact on 01140759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced dates

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the JEE Phase III and IV dates through a LIVE session that took place at 7 pm on July 6. He tweeted, "There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry." Pokhriyal also informed that exams will be held in 13 languages so that students can freely give exams in their native language. Former Minister during his session thanked PM Modi for his decision of conducting exams in 13 languages as earlier JEE Main was only conducted in 1 language. The link to his live address is attached below.