JEE Main Admit Card 2021 To Be Out Soon, Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 is expected to be released shortly. The Joint Entrance Examination hall tickets will be out this week for Session IV. Students who registered themselves on the NTA will be able to download the admit cards after release from NTA official website. The official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Session IV is scheduled to be held in August last week and September first week. Here are the steps registered candidates need to follow to check and download their hall tickets.

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: Important Dates

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 for Session IV will be released soon (The date has not been announced yet)

JEE Main 2021 Session IV exam will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2

JEE Main Session IV hall ticket: How to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website post announcement of the release of admit cards

The official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which will read 'JEE Main Session IV admit card'. Candidates are hereby informed that the link will be activated only after the release of admit cards

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter credentials

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to take a screenshot or download the same

Candidates should make sure to carry a hard copy to the exam centre on the exam date

NTA JEE Main 2021: Points to consider