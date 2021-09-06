JEE Main Answer Key 2021 For Session 4 Out On Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps To Download

JEE Main Answer Key 2021: The NTA (National Testing Agency) on Monday, September 6, released the JEE Main answer key for May 2021 session. Candidates who took this exam can check JEE Mains exam answer key and question paper at Joint Entrance Examination's official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in now. Students should note that in case they find any irregularities in JEE Main answer key, they can challenge them by paying Rs 200 per objection, which is non-refundable.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 answer key released: Steps to download

Visit official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the main page, click on the link that says "Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge May 2021 Session."

Enter either application number and password, or application number and Date of Birth (DoB).

Click on submit

Post completing the process, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

On the basis of the answer key, candidates can calculate their scores.

In JEE Mains, students are awarded four marks for each correct answer and one mark is deducted for an incorrect answer.

Calculate JEE Main score: Formula

(Total correct answers in section A x 4) - total incorrect answers

Total correct answers in section B x 4

JEE Main 2021 total marks = 1+2

Candidates should note that this is a provisional answer key, NTA will release JEE Mains final answer key after considering the questions challenged by students if any.

JEE Main session 4 exam was conducted on August 26, 27 and 31, and September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh students had appeared in Session 4 exams.

The top 2,50,000 students to qualify in 2021 JEE Main are qualified to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. Along with the 4th session results, the examination body will announce the all India rank list. JEE Advanced exam will take place on October 3 and results will be out on October 15.

Following JEE Advanced results, the AAT (Architecture Aptitude Test) will be held. AAT is mandatory for admission to Architecture streams at IITs and will take place on October 15. The counselling, for admission to government-funded technical institutions such as IITs and NITs, will begin after AAT results.