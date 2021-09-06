JEE Main Answer Key 2021 For Session 4 Out On Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
JEE Main Answer Key 2021: The NTA (National Testing Agency) on Monday, September 6, released the JEE Main answer key for May 2021 session. Candidates who took this exam can check JEE Mains exam answer key and question paper at Joint Entrance Examination's official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in now. Students should note that in case they find any irregularities in JEE Main answer key, they can challenge them by paying Rs 200 per objection, which is non-refundable.
Candidates should note that this is a provisional answer key, NTA will release JEE Mains final answer key after considering the questions challenged by students if any.
JEE Main session 4 exam was conducted on August 26, 27 and 31, and September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh students had appeared in Session 4 exams.
The top 2,50,000 students to qualify in 2021 JEE Main are qualified to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. Along with the 4th session results, the examination body will announce the all India rank list. JEE Advanced exam will take place on October 3 and results will be out on October 15.
Following JEE Advanced results, the AAT (Architecture Aptitude Test) will be held. AAT is mandatory for admission to Architecture streams at IITs and will take place on October 15. The counselling, for admission to government-funded technical institutions such as IITs and NITs, will begin after AAT results.