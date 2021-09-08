JEE Main Answer Key Out Now; Here's Direct Link To Check Final Answer Key Of Session IV

JEE Main answer key: The National Testing Agency which is exam conducting body of JEE has released the final answer key of JEE Main 2021. The answer key which has been released is for fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. Registered candidates who appeared for the examination were able to access provisional answer key 2021. The final answer key has been released at the two websites jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Websites to Check Final Answer Key

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in.

To be noted that the National Testing Agency had recently released the JEE Main provisional answer key. The candidates were given time to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Now, the final answer key has been released based on the objections raised by the candidates. The objection has been studied by experts. This year the session four of the engineering entrance exam was held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, and 2, 2021. Looking at the past trends, the JEE Main 2021 result will be released anytime soon. However, an official date has not been announced yet. The steps to check answer key, as well as the direct link, have been mentioned below.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit any of the websites mentioned above, either jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Answer key” link.

Candidates will have to enter the application number and password and click on the submit button.

Post following all the steps mentioned above, the Main 2021 final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the answer key and cross-check the answers.

Candidates can now calculate their scores using the formula- Probable Score = (No. of correct answers x 4) – (No. of incorrect answers).

Here is the direct link to check final answer key.