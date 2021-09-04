JEE Main Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Details Of Marking Scheme And Direct Link Inside

JEE session 4 answer key: The National Testing Agency also known as NTA is gearing up to release the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. The official date has not been announced, but it is expected to be released soon. The official website on which the answer key will be uploaded is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Post-release of provisional answer key, candidates will have an option to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The objections raised will be reviewed by experts and then the final answer key will be released. To be noted that the JEE Main 2021 session IV answer key and scorecards will be released separately by the National Testing Agency. The scorecards can be expected by September 11, because the JEE Advanced 2021 registration is scheduled to begin on that day. However, as mentioned above exact date has not been announced.

Steps To Download JEE Main 2021 Answer Key

Registered candidates should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the related answer key link, to be noted that the link will only be activated post release of answer key

Candidates should enter the application number and password, or application number and date of birth and then click on submit.

Post completing the process, JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates will have to download the same and calculate their score

Candidates can then use JEE Main provisional answer key and calculate their probable scores

Students will be given 4 marks for each correct answer and one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer

Calculate JEE Main score using this formula