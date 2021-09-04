JEE Main Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Details Of Marking Scheme And Direct Link Inside

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
JEE session 4 answer key: The National Testing Agency also known as NTA is gearing up to release the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. The official date has not been announced, but it is expected to be released soon. The official website on which the answer key will be uploaded is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Post-release of provisional answer key, candidates will have an option to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The objections raised will be reviewed by experts and then the final answer key will be released. To be noted that the JEE Main 2021 session IV answer key and scorecards will be released separately by the National Testing Agency. The scorecards can be expected by September 11, because the JEE Advanced 2021 registration is scheduled to begin on that day. However, as mentioned above exact date has not been announced.