JEE Main April Admit Card 2021 Likely To Be Out Soon On Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates are all set to appear in the JEE Main exam of April. All those students who had registered themselves for the JEE Main April exam have been eagerly waiting to get an update about the JEE Main April admit card date. The wait for the candidates is expected to be over soon as the National Testing Agency is likely to release the JEE Main April admit card 2021 soon. These admit cards will be for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2021. The JEE Main April admit card date will be out soon and the candidates will be able to download their admit cards. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the JEE Main April admit card 2021.

JEE Main April admit card to be out soon

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main April admit card 2021 for the candidates. The JEE Main admit card download will be available on the official website of the examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The third session or the April cycle of JEE Main exam will be conducted from April 27 to April 30, 2021. The JEE Main admit card download can be done by using the application number and password of the candidate.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in regularly to get an update about the JEE Main April admit card date. The admit cards will contain details about the exam and exam day instructions. The JEE Main April exam will be held in two shifts. One shift will be in the morning from 9 AM to 12 noon and the next shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM. Here is a look at how to do the JEE Main April admit card 2021 download once released.

How to download JEE Main April admit card?

Go to the official website of the JEE Main exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Look for the JEE Main April admit card 2021 download link on the homepage and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials like application number and password and log in.

Your JEE Main April admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the JEE Main exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the JEE Main exam 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock