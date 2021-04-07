JEE Main Correction Window For April Registration Forms Closing Today, Check Steps Here

Candidates who have registered for JEE main April exam and want to make corrections in their JEE registration form can do it today. National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to make corrections in the forms till April 7. The correction window for JEE Main April exams will be closed at 11:50 pm today (April 7), hence, the candidates are advised to make the changes right now without any delay.

To make corrections in the particulars of JEE Main, candidates should visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The applicants should follow the steps given below. Alternatively, they can simply click on the direct link given here to make the required corrections in the form.

How to make corrections in JEE Main April 2021 forms

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 registration form correction' A login page will appear on your screen Key in your registration number, password and the security pin as shown on the screen to log in Your JEE Main April registration form will be displayed on the screen Edit the particulars and submit the form.

The third cycle of JEE Main 2021 will be held on April 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of JEE Main April exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA is conducting the Joint-Entrance- Examination for candidates seeking admissions in B. Tech and B. Engg. programmes in IITs, NITs, and other centrally funded institutes of India. This year, NTA has decided to conduct the JEE Main four times a year. The first two cycles of the exam have been conducted in the months of February and March and the results of both the exams have already been declared. Candidates who could not clear the exams or those who could not appear in the exam or those who are not satisfied with their scores can re-appear for the exams in the coming cycles. The fourth and final cycle of JEE Main will be held in May. The dates for JEE Main May 2021 exam are-: May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021.