JEE Main Exam 2021: Application Window For Phase IV Begins Today, Click Here For Details

JEE Main Exam 2021: Online application forms for registration of JEE Phase IV exam which was earlier supposed to be held in May has started today, July 9. Interested candidates should make sure to register themselves and pay the exam fee by Monday, July 12 (11.50 pm). It is to be noted that Phase III and Phase IV exams were postponed due to second wave of COVID in India. As per NTA's revised schedule, Phase III exams will be held between July 27 and August 3, 2021. Candidates should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to register for the exams.

JEE Phase IV: Important Dates

Opening of registration forms- July 9, 2021

Closing of registration forms- July 12, 2021 (11.50 pm)

JEE Main Phase III exam dates- July 27 - August 2, 2021

The application window for Phase IV was closed earlier this year but it has been opened again for the benefit of students. Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced this decision on Tuesday, July 6. He said that portal will only be opened for three days and advised candidates who did not apply for exams due to any reason to apply before the deadline. To be noted that the application window will also accept requests for corrections and change of exam centers. Candidates have been given this liberty by the Ministry that they can change their exam center if they want to. Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the government will try its best to allot nearest centres as the number of centres has been doubled in order to maintain social distancing.

Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced dates

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the JEE Phase III and IV dates through LIVE session that took place at 7 pm on July 6. He tweeted, "There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry." Pokhriyal also informed that exams will be held in 13 languages so that students can freely give exams in their native language. This has been done as a large number of candidates applied for a language other than English. Former Minister during his session thanked PM Modi for his decision of conducting exams in 13 languages as earlier JEE Main was only conducted in 1 language.