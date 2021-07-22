JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 2 Updates: First Shift Exam Concluded, Second To Begin At 3 Pm

JEE Main Exam 2021 Update: National Testing Agency is conducting JEE Main Phase III Exam for 2021. The first day of Session three was on July 20 and July 22 is the second day as per schedule. After Thursday, the exam will be conducted on July 25 and July 27, 2021. This time, more than 7,09,519 candidates had registered themselves for the Joint Entrance Exam for Phase III.

The examination is being conducted in two shifts, morning and evening. The first session of JEE Main Phase III examination was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The second session examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main exam is being conducted in 334 cities across the country. About 828 exam centres are being engaged for exams. All the exam centres are strictly following the COVID-19 guidelines. Last year, over 660 centres were engaged, but this year, in order to maintain social distance, the number of centres have been increased to 828. As per media reports, students who gave the exam on Thursday morning said that it was tougher than the first phase. Most of the students found the 2nd July paper moderate to tough.

NTA to release provisional answer key soon

National Testing Agency is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Phase III exam soon. Post releasing the provisional answer key, NTA will give time to candidates to raise objections, if any. Candidates during that time will raise all the issues related to the question paper. Post analyzing and considering all the objections, NTA will then release the final answer key. The final answer key is expected to be released with JEE Main 2021 question paper on result day. However, no dates of results have been announced yet as Phase III will continue till 27th July 2021.

Some private institutions and coaching centres will release JEE Main 2021 paper analysis by the end of the day. These answer keys will be for the exam conducted on July 22, 2021. The shift I of the exam has been conducted and Shift II will begin at 3 pm on Thursday. It will be continued till 6 pm.

JEE Main exam 2021: LIVE Updates