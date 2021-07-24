JEE-Main: Maha Students Affected By Rain Will Be Given Another Chance, Says Education Min

In view of the incessant heavy rains and landslides in parts of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Education on Saturday announced that the JEE-Main candidates whose test may be affected because of the adverse weather conditions will be given another chance. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Sangli & Satara, who may be unable to reach the centres, will be given another chance. The announcement is in reference to JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3, which is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 27.

"In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3, Dharmendra Pradhan informed through the microblogging site, while outlining that the dates for the retest will be announced soon by the testing agency will be announced soon.

Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, & Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 & 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 24, 2021

Red alert for six rain-hit districts of Maharashtra

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for six districts of Maharashtra which have been already pounded by heavy rains, forecasting "extremely heavy" rainfall and recommending preventive actions. The alert was issued for the next 24 hours for the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in coastal Konkan and also for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra.

Extremely heavy rainfall is "very likely" at isolated places in ghat (hilly/upland) areas, an IMD official said. "Very likely" denotes 51 to 75 per cent probability of occurrence, he added. A rainfall above 204.4 mm in 24 hours is considered extremely heavy.

So far, at least 136 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, including landslides and floods, in Maharashtra over the last few days, officials said on Saturday. Most of the deaths are from Raigad and Satara districts, the official added.