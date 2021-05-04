JEE Main May Exam 2021 Postponed; Revised Schedule To Be Announced Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 May session exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Main May exam was scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. NTA had already postponed the JEE Main April exam and now the fourth and last cycle of JEE Main has also been postponed in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Union education minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the postponement of JEE Main May exam on his official Twitter handle. "Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," he tweeted.

JEE Main May exam 2021 postponed

The rescheduling of JEE Main April and May exams will be done subsequently. The registration for the May session will also be announced at a later stage, the official notice issued by NTA reads. Candidates will be able to register for the JEE Main 2021 exam by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main April session exam was scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30. As per the information bulletin, JEE Main May exam was scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28. However, candidates have been demanding to postpone the IIT-JEE exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. NTA has advised the candidates to utilize this time for preparation for their exams. They can also use the NTA Abhyas App to practice full-length/ chapter-wise tests (mock tests) online.

JEE Main 2021

NTA had decided to conduct the IIT entrance exam four times a year for the convenience of students amid the pandemic. The decision was taken to save a year of students who cannot appear for the exam or those who fail. The National Testing Agency has already conducted two cycles of JEE Main exam in the months of February and March. Around 6.2 lakh candidates appeared in the February exam. Over 5.5 lakh students appeared in the JEE Main March exam. However, due to the sudden spike in the number of COVID cases in March-end, the last two cycles of JEE Main are postponed.